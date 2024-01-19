Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh's elder brother dies

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh's elder brother Sanjay Singh has died at a hospital here. He was 59.

"My beloved elder brother Sanjay Bhaiya (my guardian and mentor in life ) left us for his heavenly abode yesterday evening after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Delhi," Rajiv Singh said.

His mortal remains are being taken to Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, where he spent most of his lifet amongst his friends, family and well-wishers, the DGP said.

"Cremation will be done tomorrow at Hazaribagh," said Rajiv Singh, who is the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur.

Sanjay Singh, who was heading the family business, made a notable contribution in development of cricket infrastructure in Jharkhand.

He worked as senior vice president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), the family members said.

Sanjay had worked closely with the late Amitabh Chaoudhary, former IPS officer and veteran cricket administrator, in Jharkhand. PTI AKV SKL TIR TIR