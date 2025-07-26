Manipur DGP urges youth to reject violence on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Imphal, Jul 26 (PTI) As the nation observed the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Saturday appealed to the youth of the northeastern state to reject violence and dedicate themselves to the service of the country.

Addressing a function in connection with Kargil Vijay Diwas — commemorating the Indian armed forces’ victory in the Kargil War against Pakistan —, he thanked the people of Manipur for their patience, resilience, and continued cooperation with law enforcement agencies in these challenging times.

"Today, as we honour the martyrs of Kargil, let us draw inspiration from their bravery. Let their spirit guide our mission to safeguard our communities. Let us pledge today — on this sacred day of remembrance — to stand united against all forms of violence, extremism, and division," the police chief said.

Manipur was rocked by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities over the past two years, which killed over 260 people and rendered thousands homeless in the state.

"I appeal to the youth of Manipur to reject violence, and dedicate themselves to the service of the state and the nation. Your energy, discipline, and unity are vital for building a peaceful and progressive future," Singh said.

He said, "Your support strengthens our resolve every day. Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to defend peace, uphold the Constitution, and honour the sacrifices of our brave men and women in uniform." He said the Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and determination of the Indian armed forces.

"On this day in 1999, our brave soldiers reclaimed our land with unmatched valour during operation Vijay. As the head of the police force, this day resonates deeply with our own mission to protect and serve. We remember and salute not just the heroes of Kargil, but all our security personnel — past and present — who have made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the sovereignty of our nation," he said.

The DGP said Manipur has a proud legacy of contributing brave sons and daughters to the armed forces and police.

"That martial spirit is alive today in our collective efforts to preserve peace and order," he added.

He said Manipur Police alongside Central Armed Police Forces and sister agencies has undertaken a series of determined operations to restore law and order over the past months.

"These efforts have resulted in recovery of over a thousand looted arms and large quantities of ammunition and explosives from both hill and valley districts, arrest of anti-social and armed elements and miscreants, drug and narcotics seizures," he added.

Singh said the regular patrolling and domination of vulnerable zones prevented clashes to maintain peace while enhanced border security and fencing initiatives along the Myanmar border checked illegal infiltration.

He said the Special Task Forces (STFs) have been constituted in all districts to detect, identify, and take appropriate legal action against illegal immigrants, while strict enforcement was ensured in protected area regimes in sensitive areas, with the establishment of new police outposts.

The DGP said the security agencies ensured uninterrupted supply of essential items and commodities to the people, security to the farmers during farming seasons as police remained steadfast in its resolve to restore stability, protect lives, and uphold the rule of law.

The surrender of over 1,000 arms and large quantities of ammunition and explosives at the request of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla is an encouraging sign that "our push for disarmament and peace is finding ground".

"These developments reflect a shift towards reconciliation, backed by firm enforcement and responsible dialogue," he said.

Singh said the Protected Area Regime is being strictly enforced in sensitive areas, with the establishment of new police outposts.

Uninterrupted supply of essential items to the people and security to the farmers are also being ensured, he added.