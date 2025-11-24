Manipur: Displaced villagers in Imphal East clash with security forces over return to native places

Imphal, Nov 24 (PTI) Hundreds of internally displaced people (IDPs) staying in relief camps clashed with security forces at Pukhao and near Dolaithabi Dam in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday as they attempted to return to their homes, officials said.

IDPs from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities, who had been staying in relief camps, attempted to march towards their homes but were stopped by security forces.

The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, they said.

The IDPs claimed that with the annual Sangai festival underway, normalcy has returned in the state and they should be allowed to go back.

A protester, S Kumarjit Meitei, told reporters, "We are mostly farmers. Our livelihood has been completely cut off after we were forced to flee our homes. Now that the government has said normalcy has returned, our demand is that IDPs be allowed to return. How long do we stay confined in relief camps? Why can’t security forces deal with the militants instead of forcing us to remain here?".

The protesters scuffled with security forces and moved towards sensitive areas, prompting the authorities to fire tear gas shells, an official added.

Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman are located at the foothills of Imphal East district, bordering Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The areas witnessed ethnic violence in 2023.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur Congress MLA Lokeshwar Singh demanded an inquiry after reports emerged that tear gas shells were fired towards the community health centre at Sagolmang in Imphal East district during the clashes.

"Why was tear gas fired at the health centre? If this is true, an inquiry should be conducted and action taken against the responsible officers," Singh told reporters.

"If peace is to return, ground realities must be studied instead of enforcing directives from the BJP-led government," the Khundrakpam consituency legislator said. PTI COR MNB