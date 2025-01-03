Manipur: Economic blockade in Kuki-Zo areas underway, shutdown observed in Kangpokpi

Churachandpur (Manipur), Jan 3 (PTI) An economic blockade by a tribal body was underway in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas in Manipur on Friday to protest against alleged action by security forces on women in a village in Kangpokpi district, officials said on Friday.

Another organisation, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), also observed a 24-hour shutdown in the district to protest against the alleged baton charge on women on December 31 in Saibol village.

The tribal body Kuki-Zo Council said the economic blockade that started from midnight of January 2 would continue till 2 am on Saturday to protest against "disregard for tribal rights and dignity".

Vehicular movement and transportation of essential commodities passing through the Kuki-Zo inhabited areas would be restricted during the blockade, the organisation said.

Kuki Zo Council would intensify its protest if the women injured in the alleged baton charge by security forces are not compensated, the tribal body's chairman Henlienthang Thanglet said in Churachandpur.

A clash broke out between a mob led by Kuki-Zo women and security forces in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, triggering fresh tensions in the ethnic strife-hit state.

The incident occurred after the mob tried to “disrupt” the deployment of a combined team of Army, BSF and CRPF, the police had said in a post on X.

"The economic blockade will be reimposed if the government fails to maintain the buffer zone's sanctity which is in the hands of the administration," he said.

The buffer zone is a neutral area serving to separate groups belonging to warring Kuki and Meitei community members.

The council also extended its support to the total shutdown called by CoTU in Kangpokpi district.

The tribal organisation had observed a 12-hour shutdown from 2 pm on Thursday, but the protest failed to "elicit a positive response from the government", a CoTU official said.

"The committee is now observing a 24-hour shutdown," he said. The tribal organisation also demanded the immediate withdrawal of central forces at Saibol, terming their presence as "unnecessary and provocative".

A sit-in was also held near the Moreh Youth Club office in Tengnoupal against alleged atrocities on Kuki Zo women by security forces on December 31.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year. PTI CORR BDC