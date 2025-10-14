Manipur: Elderly woman found murdered in home

Imphal, Oct 14 (PTI) A 67-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Manipur's capital Imphal, police said on Tuesday.

The body of retired physiotherapist Dr Ashem Rita was found on the second floor of her residence in Yaiskul Chingakham Leirak in Imphal West district on Monday evening.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman might have been killed after being hit by a blunt object on the back of her head, a police officer said.

The deceased was alone at home when the incident happened, he said, adding her body was discovered by her husband and son when they returned home.

She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police and forensic team were looking for clues at the crime site, the officer added.

Chingakham Jamuna, representative of a local club, said, "We strongly condemn this barbaric act, which has created fear in the locality. We demand immediate arrest of those involved." PTI COR ACD