Manipur encounter: Security forces recover 12 firearms, ammunition from gunfight spot in Chandel

Imphal, May 16 (PTI) Two days after 10 militants were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Chandel district near the Indo-Myanmar border, efforts are currently underway to identify the deceased, a Defence PRO said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the PRO, security forces recovered 12 firearms, ammunition and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during subsequent operations in the area.

At least 10 militants wearing "camouflage fatigues" were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit near New Samtal village in Chandel district along the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday, it added.

"During subsequent combing operations, seven AK-47 rifles, one RPG launcher, one M4 rifle, and four single-barrel breech-loading rifles, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered," it stated.

According to the statement, the militants were suspected of being involved in cross-border insurgent activities.

It added, "The situation along the border remains under heightened surveillance, in coordination with civil administration and intelligence agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region." In a post on X, the Army's Eastern Command had said, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14." "During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered," it added. PTI COR MNB