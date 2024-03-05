Manipur ethnic violence giving rise to drug smuggling in Mizoram: Minister

Aizawl: Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on Tuesday said smuggling of drugs in the state has increased due to the ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur.

Replying to a question in the ongoing budget session, Hmar said drugs are being smuggled into Manipur and Tripura via Mizoram from other countries.

Manipur has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, 2023, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts opposed the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

According to Hmar, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has seized 15 kg of heroin, 96.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 238.6 kg of ganja since January this year.

A total of 1,211 people have been arrested in drug-related cases since January, he said.

"In view of the drug trafficking and drug abuse, Mizoram is now in a precarious condition. The government, NGOs, churches and the people must work collectively to improve this situation," the minister said.

He, however, said “drug circulation or consumption at the local level” has significantly come down following a massive drive launched by the state government, churches and civil society organisations.

Hmar said 10 people, including a woman, have died due to drug abuse since January.