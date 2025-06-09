Manipur ex-CM Biren Singh appeals to all to shun violence

Imphal, Jun 9 (PTI) Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said he, along with Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, will brief central leaders about the state's current situation.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport before his departure, Singh said, "I am leaving for Delhi with Sanajaoba to apprise the state’s situation to central leaders. I want to appeal to all, including mothers and brothers, that this is a crucial stage for the state, and everyone should be very careful in what they do and say." Urging for calm and unity, Singh added, "We should work together and leave all violence behind. Whatever we can do, we must come together and tread cautiously. We should not act based on emotions." "We will try to meet whoever is possible, apprise the situation to central leaders to bring a solution at the earliest. We must work for the welfare of the indigenous people," Singh added. PTI COR MNB