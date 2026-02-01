Manipur: Ex-CM says reforms in Budget to create opportunities for startups; Cong says state ignored

Imphal, Feb 1 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the reforms in the Union Budget will create fresh opportunities for startups and IT-enabled services in the Northeast.

Congress state unit president Keisham Meghachandra, however, claimed that the Budget ignored the state and the crisis it has been experiencing.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and the decisive guidance of Hon'ble Union FM Smt. @nsitharaman Ji, the Union Budget has delivered a strong boost to India's IT sector." "These progressive reforms will also create fresh opportunities for startups, IT-enabled services and skilled youth, including in the northeastern region. This Budget reinforces India's journey towards an innovation-driven digital economy," he added.

In another post, Singh said that the Union Budget's clear focus on diversifying farm outputs through high-value agriculture is a step that will strengthen farmer incomes and rural livelihoods.

Meghachandra, however, criticised the Budget, saying in an X post, said, "Budget 2026 is out but for Manipur, the silence from Delhi is deafening. For three long years, Manipur has burned, thousands have been displaced, and families are still struggling to return home. Yet the Union Budget treats our crisis as if it does not exist." Keisham also said that the Budget did not include a 'Peace and Reconciliation Fund'.

"Announcing Rs 12,000 crore for roads means nothing when citizens are too afraid to travel on them. Concrete cannot replace security. Highways cannot substitute healing. Balance sheets cannot rebuild shattered lives," he said.

"Manipur is not asking for sympathy; we are demanding justice, priority, and action," the Congress leader said.

He called for a roadmap to peace and "not just numbers on paper".

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal, announcing a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.