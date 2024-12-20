Manipur: Exchange of fire at Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area

Imphal, Dec 20 (PTI) Exchange of gunfire was reported from a village on the periphery of Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening, they said.

Armed men suspected to be from Saheibung and L Jagnomphai in Kangpokpi district opened fire from the hilltops, targeting Tairenpokpi village in Imphal West. This prompted the armed 'village volunteers' Tairenpokpi to retaliate, triggering a gunfight, they said.

No casualty was reported and the gunfight stopped after a while, police said. PTI CORR SOM