Manipur experiencing erratic weather patterns: Guv Bhalla

Imphal, Oct 17 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said the state is witnessing erratic weather patterns with unpredictable rainfall and unprecedented temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day Indian Himalayan Region Climate Change Conclave here, Bhalla highlighted the severe impacts of climate change being felt in the state, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Releasing the updated State Action Plan on Climate Change (Version 2), Bhalla said this must translate into real action and not remain merely a plan.

Bhalla also highlighted key initiatives such as the model carbon-positive eco-village at Phayeng in Imphal West district, the integrated ecosystem services project at Nungkot Sarbel Machenpat at Andro in Imphal East district, conservation efforts at major wetlands including Loktak Lake, and the spring rejuvenation programme in Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Senapati districts where over 490 natural springs have been mapped to strengthen water security and climate resilience.

The event brought together around 400 participants, including state government representatives from 12 Himalayan states, independent researchers and experts, line departments and agencies, members of the scientific community, private sector leaders, NGOs, civil society organisations, and academic institutions. PTI COR MNB