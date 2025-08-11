Manipur: Five militants arrested for illegal activities

Imphal, Aug 11 (PTI) Security forces have arrested five militants belonging to three proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts for extortion and possession of illegal arms, police said on Monday.

According to officials, an active cadre of the banned UNLF (Pambei) was arrested from Toubul Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district on Saturday.

Identified as Thoudam Bobby Singh (50), he was found in possession of one .303 rifle with magazines, five magazines of different rifles, one hand grenade, 501 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and other items, police added.

UNLF(P) had signed a peace pact with the Centre in 2023. However, its cadres continued to be arrested for extortion and possession of illegal arms and other criminal and illegal activities, officials said.

On Sunday, four militants were arrested from different parts of the state.

These include two militants of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) and one each of KCP (PWG) and KCP (Ibungo Ngangom group), police said.

"These militant outfits have been involved in large-scale extortion," police said, prompting the state to set up an integrated anti-extortion cell comprising the Central Armed Police Force, state police, the Army, and the Assam Rifles. PTI COR MNB