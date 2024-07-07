Manipur: Flood situation in Imphal Valley improves as water starts receding

Imphal, Jul 7 (PTI) The flood situation in Manipur's Imphal Valley improved on Sunday with water receding from most areas, officials said.

Water levels of all rivers, including Iril and Kongba, went below the danger levels, they said.

The breach in embankments at Singjmei and Kongba Irong in Imphal East district were also repaired, they added.

A few low-lying areas such as Lairikyengbam Leikai, Laipham Khunou and Kitna Panung were still under the waters. Paddy fields in some areas also remained inundated.

Hundreds of people from these areas were still living in the relief camps, officials said.

Singjamei was the worst-hit area in the Imphal West district as the Imphal river breached the embankment at Oinam Thingel.

The drinking water crisis has been a major issue in the flood-affected areas, locals said. PTI CORR SOM