Manipur former CM Biren Singh condemns terror attack in Kashmir

Imphal, Apr 22 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and asserted those who challenged the country will pay a heavy price.

In a post on X, Singh said, "I condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in the strongest terms." Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, Singh said, "I further pray for the speedy recovery of the ones injured. India is firm in fighting against terrorism and those who challenge the nation will pay a heavy price." Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details.

The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India and just as the tourist and trekking season is picking up momentum, took place around 3 pm, officials said. PTI CORR SBN SBN