Manipur: Four militants arrested; arms and ammunition seized

Imphal, Apr 22 (PTI) Security forces have arrested four militants of a banned outfit from different areas in Imphal East district of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

Three militants, including a woman, belonging to PREPAK (Pro) outfit were arrested from Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok area on Monday, a police officer said.

A .32 pistol with a magazine loaded with five cartridges, six mobile phones and two two-wheelers were seized from their possession, he said.

They were allegedly involved in the recent kidnapping of two persons for ransom near Naorem Birahari College in Imphal East district, the officer said.

Another insurgent of PREPAK was arrested on Sunday from Sawombung in Imphal East district. He was identified as Khundrakpam Katho Singh (22).

Meanwhile, 22 IEDs, seven mobile phones and camouflage clothes were seized during a search operation in Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages in Tengnoupal district on Saturday, the police officer said.

A 7.62 self-loading rifle with a magazine, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, a sniper rifle, two 9mm pistols with two magazines, a .22 pistol with magazine, cartridges, a wireless set and four bulletproof plates were seized during another search operation in the foothills of Keirao Wangkhem village near TB Hospital in Imphal East district on Monday, he added. PTI COR ACD