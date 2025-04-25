Manipur: Girls top all three streams in Class 12 board exams, pass percentage at 94

Imphal, Apr 25 (PTI) Girls topped all three streams in the class 12 board exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, officials said.

The overall pass percentage this year stood at 94, lower than 97.63 per cent recorded in 2024, they added.

Out of 28,909 students who appeared for the exams, 27,175 passed.

Imphal East and Imphal West, the districts with the highest number of examinees, recorded pass percentages of 96.93 per cent and 95.86 per cent, respectively.

Churachandpur district registered a pass percentage of 85.80 per cent, officials said.

Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 89.95 per cent, while private institutes performed better with 95.66 per cent.

In terms of individual performance, Riya Khwairakpam of Comet School topped the Science stream with 490 marks out of 500, while Keisham Hannah Devi of Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary stood first in the Arts stream with 479 marks.

Warepam Lidia Devi of TG Higher Secondary School secured the top position in the Commerce stream with 463 marks.

The board exams were conducted from February 17 to March 26. PTI COR MNB