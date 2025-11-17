Manipur governor asks security agencies to dismantle drug trafficking networks

Imphal, Nov 17 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday asked security agencies in the state to dismantle drug trafficking networks, strengthen border surveillance, and intensify intelligence-led operations across vulnerable districts and transit routes, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

Bhalla reviewed the scale and emerging trends of narcotics trafficking, illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation, and drug abuse at the 10th State Level Narco Coordination Centre meeting held at the Governor's House.

The chief secretary, the DGP and other senior officers, and representatives of law enforcement and security agencies were present at the meeting.

"The meeting reviewed the scale and emerging trends of narcotics trafficking, illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation, and drug abuse in Manipur, drawing from detailed presentations by the police, NAB, and line departments," the statement said.

The governor also stressed the need for close coordination among all law enforcement and security agencies to dismantle trafficking networks, strengthen border surveillance, and intensify intelligence-led operations across vulnerable districts and transit routes.

Several departments concerned were instructed to accelerate the destruction of illicit plantations, improve prosecution and conviction rates, and integrate supply-reduction and demand-reduction strategies at every level.

The meeting also decided to examine the use of state-of-the-art technologies, including scanners, surveillance systems, and other detection equipment, to curb the movement of narcotics, according to the statement. PTI NN