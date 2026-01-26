Manipur governor calls for strengthening peace, upholding ideals of Constitution

Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday called for strengthening peace and upholding ideals of the Constitution, as the state celebrated the 77th Republic Day.

Bhalla unfurled the national flag and took salutes from different march past contingents at the ceremonial parade.

The parade featured marching contingents from the state armed forces, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces, Ex-Servicemen, NCC, Sainik School, as well as school and college students, which "symbolises discipline, service, and the spirit of collective nation-building," an official said.

The celebrations also included a disciplined martial arts demonstration, vibrant tableaux by various government departments, and cultural performances.

“As we celebrate Republic Day, let us resolve to uphold the ideals of our constitution, strengthen peace and harmony, and work with dedication towards inclusive development and social justice,” said the governor of Manipur.

The northeastern state has been under the President’s rule since February last year. At least 260 people were killed and thousands homeless due to ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2024.

"It is a day to reaffirm our unwavering faith in the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that form the foundation of our nation," Bhalla said in a statement.

Manipur, with its rich cultural heritage, unity in diversity and indomitable spirit, has always played a significant role in strengthening the fabric of the nation, he said, adding that the courage, resilience, and talent of our people, especially in the fields of sports, arts, culture and public service, continue to inspire the country.

The governor said, "Let this Republic Day renew our commitment to nation building and to ensuring progress, dignity and opportunities to all." Meanwhile, Manipur Police said that 13 officers and personnel from the state police have been conferred with medals on the occasion of Republic Day. PTI COR NN