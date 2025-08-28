Manipur governor directs officials to implement health schemes effectively

Imphal, Aug 28 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday held a meeting with officials on strengthening healthcare delivery across the state and directed them to ensure that no community is left behind in accessing quality facilities, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Key discussions during the meeting at Raj Bhavan included addressing the gap of financial resources and expanding access to affordable and quality healthcare for all sections of society, it said.

The governor directed the officials to take concrete steps for an "effective implementation of schemes and to ensure that no community is left behind in accessing quality healthcare", it said.

During the meeting, the State Health Mission Society team also made detailed presentations on Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).