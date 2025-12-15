Manipur Governor directs police to strengthen surveillance for drug free society

Imphal, Dec 15 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday directed the police to strengthen surveillance through state-of-the-art technologies, including drones and AI-based tools for a drug-free society, a Lok Bhavan statement said.

Bhalla gave the directions at a state-level conference of the Home and Police Departments, held at Lok Bhavan, it said.

The meeting also focused on disseminating key outcomes of the DGPs/IGPs Conference 2025 held in Raipur from November 28 to 30.

During the conference, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, briefed the governor on recommendations made by Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

Singh highlighted priority areas such as strengthening law and order, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, NCORD, disaster management and civil defence, enhanced use of forensics, women's safety, managing mass agitations, and the roadmap for bringing back Indian fugitives.

The DGP also shared insights from thematic discussions led by the Prime Minister on 'Drug-Free India' and by the Union Home Minister on national security.

Reiterating the nation's commitment towards a drug-free society, the governor "directed the police administration to strengthen surveillance through state-of-the-art technologies, including drones and AI-based tools." Bhalla also emphasised hands-on training and capacity building of police personnel.

The conference was attended by the Commissioner (Home), senior police officers, including Superintendents of Police from all districts. PTI COR RG