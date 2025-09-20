Manipur Governor directs state officials to clear existing backlogs in processing pensions

Imphal, Sep 20 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has directed state government officials to clear existing backlogs in processing pensions for retired government employees at the earliest, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

"In an effort to remove backlogs in processing pensions for retired government employees, the governor chaired a meeting at Raj Bhavan during which various agendas, including sanctioning and payment of pensions, challenges in processing, streamlining of the pension process, and reasons for the backlog, were thoroughly discussed," it said.

Chief Secretary, Secretary to the Governor, and senior officers from the Treasury, AG Office, and Pension Cell, also attended the meeting.

The governor reviewed initiatives to clear the backlog and make the entire process more efficient. This includes the introduction of an online pension processing system, which will be launched shortly," it said.

"The new system will digitise the existing manual process, allowing employees and departments to track applications, and enable end-to-end digital processing—from DDO to AG Office to treasury—with all documents digitally signed.

"Additionally, pension processing will begin one year prior to an employee's retirement, and the Employee Identification Number (EIN) will be used to track applications," it said, adding the governor also directed the officers to clear existing backlogs at the earliest.