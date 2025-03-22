Manipur Governor inaugurates hostel, staff quarters of College of Agriculture

Imphal, Mar 22 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated several projects at the College of Agriculture and the College of Food Technology on Saturday, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The governor inaugurated a newly constructed girls' hostel and a new Type-IV staff quarter at the College of Agriculture (COA), Iroisemba.

Later, the governor visited the College of Food Technology, Lamphelpat, and inspected the Biofloc Unit and food processing pilot plant located on the campus. As part of the event, Bhalla inaugurated a Tulsi-flavoured water manufacturing unit.

Bhalla also distributed food processing equipment to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and encouraged them to utilise the various training programmes provided by Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, to develop skills in food processing and entrepreneurship, enabling them to become self-reliant, the statement added. PTI COR RG