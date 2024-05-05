Manipur Governor launches 'School on Wheels' for children staying in relief camps

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday launched a "School on Wheels" initiative to reach out to students staying in relief camps in the ethnic violence-hit state, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Uikey during the launch of the programme at Bal Vidya Mandir Complex said the school bus is equipped with a library, smart TV, computer and sports items will visit relief camps along with a teacher.

"The incidents which started on May 3 last year affected thousands of people especially students of the state," the governor said, adding "The school on wheels scheme will reach out to students and impart them with necessary education."

Stating that she understands the pain and sorrow of the displaced persons, the governor said she had instructed the chief minister and chief secretary to initiate a process for permanent settlement for displaced people staying in relief camps.

The initiative is implemented by Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikas Samiti which decided that children staying in relief camps should not face any kind of inconvenience, the governor said.

Around 18,000 students are currently staying in 480 relief camps.

More than 219 people were killed and thousands displaced from homes after ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 last year, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.