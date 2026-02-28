Manipur governor meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday and discussed various issues related to the state, officials said.

A new government took over in Manipur in early February, ending a year-long President's rule imposed following prolonged violence involving Meiteis and Kukis.

Security forces are conducting operations to seize illegal weapons and destroy poppy fields, while the government is trying to reduce friction between communities, officials said.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

At least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands have become homeless.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also called on Home Minister Shah here and the two leaders discussed development issues related to the state.