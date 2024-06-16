Manipur governor meets Home Minister Shah

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Manipur continues to witness intermittent violence ever since ethnic clash broke out more than a year ago.

"The Governor of Manipur, Smt. Anusuiya Uikey, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today," Shah's office wrote on 'X'.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.