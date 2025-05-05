Manipur governor reviews ongoing highway projects in state

Imphal, May 5 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday reviewed ongoing national highway projects in the state and directed officials to ensure their timely completion, an official statement said.

During the meeting held at Raj Bhavan, MS Deval, executive director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, provided a detailed briefing on the current status of various national highway projects in different parts of the state, it said.

Deval also highlighted key challenges affecting project execution, following which the Governor directed the officials to fix the issues and ensure the timely completion of the projects, it added.

Senior state officials along with deputy commissioners of all the seven hill districts also attended the meeting via video conference, it said. PTI COR MNB