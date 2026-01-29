Manipur govt aims to resettle over 40,000 IDPs by March 31: Chief secy

Imphal, Jan 29 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Thursday said the state government aims to resettle over 40,0000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) by March 31.

He said 16,500 IDPs have so far been resettled in the northeastern state.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 in Manipur. The state has been under President’s Rule since February 2025.

Goel said a state level committee is monitoring the rehabilitation process.

"The primary aim of the government is to gradually and securely rehabilitate IDPs, restore stable living conditions, and enable resumption of livelihoods, education and normal community life,” he said.

“The government's vision extends beyond mere relocation of IDPs from camps to their homes... with focus on livelihood, education and overall wellness of the IDPs," the chief secretary said in a statement.

Around 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Special PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) for the reconstruction of fully damaged houses, and these units are in various stages of completion, he said.

The Manipur government has so far released about Rs 124 crore for the resettlement of IDPs at various locations.

"The government aims to resettle more than 10,000 displaced IDP families consisting of more than 40,000 IDPs by March 31, 2026," he added.