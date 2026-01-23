Manipur govt announces Rs 10L ex gratia for kin of Meitei man killed in Churachandpur

Imphal, Jan 23 (PTI) The Manipur government on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for the next of kin of the 29-year-old Meitei man, who was shot dead by suspected Kuki militants in Churachandpur district.

Singh, along with his wife, was abducted from their home in the Tuibong area of the district by the militants on January 21 and was shot dead. His body was recovered from near Natjang later that night, officials said.

His wife, who belongs to the Kuki community, was let off unharmed.

In a statement issued by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar, the state government expressed grief over the incident and announced the ex gratia payment.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had earlier said the case would be handed over to anti-terror agency NIA.