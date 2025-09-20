Manipur govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia each for kin of 2 Assam Rifles jawans killed in ambush

Imphal, Sep 20 (PTI) The Manipur government on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia each for the families of the two Assam Rifles jawans who were killed in an ambush at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district and Rs 2 lakh each for the five personnel who were injured in the attack, an official statement said.

In a statement, Home Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar said the state government is deeply concerned about the ambush on personnel of the 33 Assam Rifles on September 19 in which two jawans were killed and five others injured.

He added that the state government strongly condemns the incident and expresses deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in "this cowardly act" and wished "speedy recovery" of the injured.

"In recognition of the sacrifices made by the jawans, the government announces an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the two soldiers who were killed in the attack and Rs 2 lakh for the five injured personnel. Additionally the government will extend necessary support for their treatment and rehabilitation" the statement said. PTI COR MNB