Manipur govt announces Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for family of slain police officer

Imphal, Oct 31 (PTI) In an emergency meeting, the Manipur cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for the next of the kin of Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand who was killed in an ambush by tribal militants in Tengnoupal district earlier in the day.

Advertisment

Chingtham, a resident of Imphal's Haobam Marak locality, was shot at during an ambush by militants at Moreh while he was "on duty overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of Eastern Shine School for construction of a helipad jointly by the police and BSF," an official said.

The SDPO was taken to a primary health centre in Moreh where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

Condemning the dastardly act, the cabinet also decided to provide a suitable government employment to the next of the kin of the slain policeman.

Advertisment

The cabinet decided to instruct the security forces "to launch a joint operation in Moreh and its adjoining areas to arrest the culprits responsible for the crime" and "noted that additional state forces have been detailed from Imphal for the purpose. The operations have since started." The cabinet instructed central and state forces to ensure free movement of vehicles on Pallel-Moreh road NH-102 which connects Imphal valley with the border town, a distance of around 110 km.

The cabinet further decided "that no illegal armed personnel shall be permitted in or around Moreh, considering the strategic position of the town under India's Act East Policy." The cabinet also approved to recommend the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) as an "unlawful organisation under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967." The cabinet noted that the organisation had recently called upon the Kuki-Zo community to stock arms and ammunition following apprehension of another face-off between the two warring communities in November, before the harvesting season.

More than 180 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. PTI COR BDC MNB