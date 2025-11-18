Manipur govt appeals for public participation in Sangai Festival

Imphal, Nov 18 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Tuesday urged residents of the state to actively participate in the upcoming 10-day Sangai Festival, scheduled to begin on November 21.

The festival, halted after ethnic violence erupted in 2023, is set to return this year after a two-year gap.

However, several internally displaced persons (IDPs) and civil society organisations have announced a boycott, a move now supported by the Manipur unit of the Congress.

In a statement, Goel said that while the relief and rehabilitation of IDPs remains the state government’s top priority, organising the Sangai Festival is also crucial for reviving economic activity and creating market linkages for local artisans, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and farmers. He emphasised that the event could boost trade, investment, and wider exposure for Manipur.

Responding to concerns raised by those calling for the boycott, Goel highlighted the government’s ongoing support for affected families.

He noted that the state is currently spending Rs 18 crore per month on monetary assistance and relief-camp management for IDPs.

The chief secretary added that the Centre has provided Rs 523 crore under a Special Relief Package, including Rs 180 crore for housing restoration and Rs 250 crore for rebuilding public assets such as health centres, community halls, water supply infrastructure and schools in areas where IDPs will be resettled.

Goel said the festival aims to showcase Manipur’s unique art, culture, indigenous sports, and strengths in tourism and IT, helping restore the state’s image nationally and internationally.

“The state government fully recognises the profound hardship endured by our citizens, particularly the IDPs,” he said, adding that major steps have been taken to ensure both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.

“The state government appeals to the people of Manipur to participate with enthusiasm in the Sangai Festival 2025,” the statement concluded.

The Sangai Festival is Manipur’s largest annual tourism event, showcasing the state’s cultural heritage, traditional crafts, indigenous games and diverse cuisine.

Meanwhile, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra reiterated his party’s support for the boycott.

Speaking to reporters, he criticised the government for proceeding with the festival despite widespread discontent.

“The people are not happy. The government seems more interested in hosting a festival than addressing the ongoing conflict. Congress stands with the IDPs,” he said, stressing that the concerns of affected communities must be honoured since normalcy has yet to be restored. PTI COR NN