Manipur govt approves Cong rally with limited number of participants, no final call by party

Imphal, Jan 10 (PTI) The Manipur government Wednesday approved the venue for the flagging off of the proposed January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra "with limited number of participants." The approval by the Manipur government came eight days after the Congress approached it for flagging off the yatra from Hapta Kangjeibung ground here. The order issued by the Imphal East district magistrate's office said, "Only flagging off of the Yatra with limited number of participants is hereby allowed on January 14 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order. The number and name of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take up all necessary precautionary measures".

The order said that the Imphal East district superintendent of police has submitted a report stating that a huge crowd is expected during the opening ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the venue. In view of prevailing law and order situation in the state, the huge gathering may create law and order problems. "Moreover prohibiton under Section 144 Cr PC is also in force in Imphal East district," it added.

The prohibitory order has been in force in the area since the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3. The violence has claimed about 185 lives and left hundreds injured.

The order also said that the joint secretary of the home department has conveyed that agencies concerned have mentioned in their report that the matter is sensitive and needs special attention, specially in the context of the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Also the state function for the commemoration of Armed Forces Veteran Day is scheduled to be held on that day.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to take a final call on the flagging off of its Yatra in the wake of the state government decision to allow the rally with limited number of participants.

AICC Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are slated be present on the occasion and participate in the Yatra.

"We have seen the order. Senior leaders of the party will take a final decision on the matter. The restrictions (in the order) may hinder the purpose of the yatra," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

"We have less than four days left for the flagging off of the Yatra and arrangements have to be made at the venue. We will soon take the decision on whether to consider the terms set by Manipur government or to choose another place," he added.

Earlier in the day Congress delegates had met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the secretariat.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to traverse 6,713 km in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days and culminate in Mumbai on March 20.

The Yatra is scheduled to reach Nagaland on January 15 and after moving through four districts enter Assam on January 18. PTI COR KK