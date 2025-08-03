Manipur govt approves creation of new police station, 12 SDPOs

Imphal, Aug 3 (PTI) The Manipur government has approved the creation of a new police station in the state capital Imphal and 12 posts of Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) across nine districts of the state, an official statement said on Sunday.

This strategic move is intended to bolster policing capabilities, improve supervision of investigation, and enhance overall law and order management in all districts for administrative conveniences, the statement said.

"The government of Manipur, in principle, has accorded approval to a significant proposal submitted by the Manipur Police Department for the establishment of a new Secretariat Police Station at Mantripukhri and creation of twelve new Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) posts in various districts across the state," it said.

With the impending relocation of the State Civil Secretariat and Police Headquarters to Mantripukhri, there is a growing need to ensure adequate security coverage and effective law enforcement presence in the area, the statement said.

"The proposed Secretariat Police Station will provide essential policing services to not only the new Secretariat complex and Police Headquarters but also to several other critical institutions in the vicinity, such as the Manipur High Court, IIIT and the Forest Office Complex," it said.

In view of the administrative complexity and increased security demands in the area, the government has also approved the creation of a dedicated SDPO, New Capital Complex, under the jurisdiction of Imphal East District, according to the statement.

"To address the longstanding shortage of supervisory officers in several districts, particularly the newly created ones such as Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Pherzawl, and Noney, the government has approved the creation of additional SDPO posts to improve the administrative and operational efficiency of district policing units" it said. PTI COR NN