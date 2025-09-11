Manipur govt asks officials to remain alert to check poppy cultivation

Imphal, Sep 11 (PTI) The Manipur government has asked the forest officials to remain alert to check poppy cultivation in the state, an official notification said.

The directive was issued ahead of the onset of the poppy seed sowing and cultivation in the state.

"As the season (September-April) for poppy seed sowing and cultivation is approaching, all territorial DFOs are directed to keep a vigil in their respective jurisdiction on such possible cultivation by anti-social elements which not only harm the ecology of the area but also destroy the health of the society," the order issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Anurag Bajpai, on September 8 read.

"Such activity on forest lands also violates the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985; Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980; and Indian Forest Act, 1927," it said.

The PCCF also directed the DFOs (divisional forest officers) to ask their staff to remain vigilant during patrolling and also use drone technology in coordination with the local police.

"All such poppy cultivation areas shall be destroyed immediately as per standard operating procedures with the help of district administration, police, NAB (Narcotics and Affairs of Borders) and paramilitary forces," the order added. PTI COR ACD