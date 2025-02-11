Manipur govt asks public to stay calm, not to fall prey to misinformation

Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) The Manipur government on Tuesday urged citizens to stay clam and not to fall prey to unverified news, rumours or misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

A press release issued by Chief Secretary P K Singh said, "It has also come to the notice of the government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content or fabricated narratives. Such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement." To ensure that people receive accurate information, the government has set up a Control Room, where citizens can verify any news or information they come across. The Control Room can be reached at 9485280419 and is operational 24x7, it said.

The release said, "Maintaining peace, and law and order is a collective responsibility, and the government strongly advises all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances. Any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with strictly as per the law." It also urged community leaders, civil society organisations, religious leaders, student organisations, intellectuals and citizens to come together "to foster unity and work towards rebuilding trust amongst all communities. Let us prioritise peace, understanding and development for the betterment of our beloved state." PTI COR RG