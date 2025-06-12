Manipur govt bans use of laser lights within 10 km radius of Imphal Airport

Imphal, Jun 12 (PTI) The Manipur government on Thursday banned the use of laser lights within a 10 km radius of Imphal Airport to prevent distraction of pilots and to ensure flight safety, an official statement said.

The banned laser lights include both laser pointers and laser shows, it said.

The Deputy Commissioner Imphal West district in a statement said, "As discussed in the last meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee of the Imphal International Airport, it is hereby directed to the general public that use of laser lights, both laser pointers and laser shows, is prohibited within the radius of 10km of the Imphal International Airport." "This ban is implemented to prevent visual distractions of pilots and ensure flight safety," officials said.

Any person or organisation if found not complying with the above ban, shall be subjected to fines and legal actions under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Aircraft Rules 1937 and the Airport Authority of India Act, 1994, officials said. PTI COR RG