Manipur govt cites SC order to ask people not to usurp properties of displaced persons

Imphal, Oct 10 (PTI) The Manipur government on Tuesday asked people not to encroach upon the properties of those who had fled because of the five-month-long ethnic strife in the northeastern state, as this could aggravate the law and order situation.

Advertisment

Citing a September 25 Supreme Court order directing the Manipur government to ensure protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well as those which have been destroyed or burnt in the violence and prevent their encroachment, the home department said that anyone usurping or damaging properties of others will face legal action.

The state government order came amid reports that properties belonging to members of one of the warring communities are being burnt or razed to the ground by the other in various places.

"The state government views with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may further ignite or aggravate law and order situation in the state," the order read.

It said, “Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police are advised to take action and implement the Supreme Court's order.” More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. PTI COR NN