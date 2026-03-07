Manipur govt committed to support Rly authorities for completion of project connecting Imphal: CM

Imphal, Mar 7 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said his government is committed to extending all necessary support to ensure the timely completion of a railway project that will connect the state's capital with the pan-India rail network.

The railway line connecting Imphal to Jiribam town, bordering Assam's Cachar district, is a critical 111-km infrastructure project worth over Rs 22,000 crore, which is expected to be fully operational by 2028.

The CM's comment comes after he held a meeting with North East Frontier Railway general manager (Construction, Maligaon) Ashish Bansal and other officials at the CM secretariat on Friday night.

Sharing details of the meeting on Facebook, Singh said, "The delegation apprised me of the latest progress on the construction of the railway line connecting Imphal, a landmark infrastructure project for the state." He emphasised that the commissioning of the railway line would significantly strengthen Manipur's transport infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and ensure a more efficient and secure supply chain.

He also said, "The government remains fully committed to extending all necessary support to ensure the timely completion of this vital project for the progress and prosperity of Manipur." This transformative project will "contribute to improving the ease of living for our people, in line with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji", the CM added. PTI CORR BDC