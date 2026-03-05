Manipur govt dedicated to welfare of every citizen: CM Khemchand Singh

Imphal, Mar 5 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday said the state government remains dedicated to building a stronger and more progressive state for the welfare of every citizen.

The chief minister made the remark following a Cabinet meeting, a day after portfolios were distributed to the two deputy chief ministers -- Lossii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen -- along with ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K. Loken Singh.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Singh said, "Chaired the Cabinet meeting today at the Secretariat, where we held comprehensive deliberations on key matters of administration and governance with a firm commitment to delivering a more citizen-centric system founded on transparency and accountability." "Several important administrative decisions were adopted for implementation, reflecting our government’s continued resolve to strengthen policies and practices that promote peace, security, and inclusive development. These efforts remain essential to advancing stability, sustainable growth, and the overall prosperity of our state," he added.

The BJP leader also said the government remains "dedicated to building a stronger and more progressive Manipur for the welfare of every citizen." PTI COR MNB