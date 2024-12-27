Manipur govt didn't violate Constitution by not holding 3 assembly sessions this year: Min

Imphal, Dec 27 (PTI) Manipur Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar on Friday asserted that the state government has not violated constitutional norms by not holding three assembly sessions in this calendar year.

Speaking to reporters, he said the state government has complied with the amended Article 174 of the Constitution, which mandates the convening of assembly sessions every six months.

"Manipur government has adhered to this provision without fail," he said, dismissing a fresh claim made by Congress MLA K Ranjit that the state violated constitutional provisions by not holding the winter session of the assembly.

Two assembly sessions were held in March and August this year.

CLP leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh had also earlier alleged that the BJP-led government violated constitutional provisions by not holding the winter session of the assembly.

The minister had earlier retorted to the allegation, saying, "Manipur Congress's allegation that rules of the Constitution has been violated is false. During the chief ministership of Okram Ibobi Singh from 2002 to 2016, there have been five occasions when assembly sessions were held twice in a calendar year. There is no question of violating constitutional provisions by the BJP-led government in the state." "The state government has always made efforts to implement the mandatory provisions of the Constitution and rules framed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly. It is pertinent to mention that in normal times, the government had always summoned the House three times, from 2017 to 2020," he added.

"Following COVID outbreak pandemic in 2021 and the unfortunate incident of May 3, 2023, the state government could not fulfill the conditions provided in the rules due to unavoidable circumstances and hardship faced by people during this period," the minister added. PTI COR ACD