Manipur govt disallows manufacture, sale of edible tobacco items for 1 year

Imphal, Oct 22 (PTI) The Manipur government has prohibited the manufacture and sale of edible tobacco items for a period of one year, an official notification said.

The prohibition came into effect from October 18, it said.

"The Commissioner Food Safety, Manipur, hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of gutka and pan masala (containing tobacco or nicotine), and chewing tobacco products... by whatsoever name is called and whatsoever shape it is packed...” the notification said.

It also mentioned that the Supreme Court had previously directed the authorities to ensure total compliance of the ban imposed on manufacture and sale of gutka and pan masala with tobacco or nicotine. PTI CORR RBT