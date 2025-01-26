Manipur govt forms special cell to tackle extortion

Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) The Manipur government has formed a dedicated anti-extortion cell under the home department, chief secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said in a statement here on Sunday.

The initiative is designed to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to tackle extortion-related activities and ensure the safety and security of the public, the statement added. The cell will include representatives from the state police, central armed police forces, the Assam Rifles and the Army.

The statement added "reports have indicated that various individuals including government officials have been threatened with severe consequences via calls, messages or letters by unlawful organisations if extortion demands are not met. These activities pose a significant threat to the law and order situation in the state." The government has urged citizens to cooperate in combating these unlawful activities and to report any incidents of threats or extortion to the new cell via toll-free number 1800 202 3326.

Following such reports, the cell will coordinate with relevant police stations to take appropriate action, it added. PTI COR MNB