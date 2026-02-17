Manipur govt fully committed to strengthening startup ecosystem: CM Khemchand Singh

Imphal, Feb 17 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said his government remains fully committed to strengthening the startup ecosystem in the state.

Speaking at the launch of DIGI-SAPNE 2.0, Singh said the programme supports selected startups with mentorship, market access, funding opportunities and financial assistance of up to Rs 80 lakh.

The programme also aims to help startups scale their ideas, generate employment, and compete at national and global levels while contributing to inclusive regional growth, he said.

DIGI-SAPNE 2.0 is a startup acceleration programme for the North East under the initiative of Atal Incubation Centre Sikkim Manipal University Technology Business Incubation Foundation (AIC-SMUTBI) supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

Singh informed that the country has witnessed a remarkable transformation - from a job-seeking nation to a job-creating one over the pass decades and Digi-SAPNE 2.0 carries this national vision to the grassroots level in Manipur.

He said Start-up Manipur has been recognised as a leader in developing a strong startup ecosystem under the 5th edition of the States’ Startup Ecosystem Ranking and described the recognition as "a testament to the hard work of officials, institutions, entrepreneurs and policymakers". PTI COR MNB