Manipur govt goes paperless, launches official e-gazette portal

Imphal, Aug 1 (PTI) The Manipur government on Friday officially launched its e-gazette portal in a move aimed at promoting digital governance and enhancing public access to official information, a statement said.

"This visionary initiative marks a significant step towards paperless administration and greater public access to official government information," it added.

With the launch, the government has discontinued all physical printing and sale of hard copies of the Manipur Gazette, effective August 1.

"The purpose of the e-gazette portal is to publish the Manipur Gazette exclusively in electronic format on the official portal

The directorate of printing and stationary shall maintain official records of all e-published notifications and make them available as and when required for reference