Manipur govt lifts broadband internet ban in five valley districts

Imphal: Three days after the Manipur government imposed a temporary ban on all forms of internet services in the five valley districts, it lifted the restrictions on broadband services "conditionally," subject to fulfillment of several terms and conditions, officials said on Friday.

A notification by Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar stated, "The state government has made a considered decision to lift the suspension in the case of broadband service (ILL and FTTH) conditionally in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfillment of terms and conditions."

It further specified, "Connection will be through static IP and the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than the allowed for the time being." Additionally, it said, "No wifi/hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers," and that blocking of social media and VPNs at the local level shall be enforced by the subscriber.

The state government, however, decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet data due to concerns about spread of disinformation and rumours through social media, which could mobilise agitators and demonstrators, potentially leading to loss of life and damage to public and private property.

The state government had suspended internet services, including broadband and mobile data, from September 10 to September 15 in response to student protests demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor for their alleged inability to handle attacks by militants.

The protests resulted in clashes with security forces, injuring more than 80 people, including students and police personnel.

Meanwhile, while conducting security operations, security forces recovered a 7.5-foot country-made rocket in the thickly forested Shejang area of Churachandpur district, Manipur Police said.

During the operations, authorities also seized a modified M-16 rifle, a large-size country-made mortar, a medium-size country-made mortar, three medium bomb launchers, four bomb launchers, and three bombs.