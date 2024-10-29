Manipur govt never worked against any community; hills and valleys are one: CM

Imphal, Oct 29 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said his government never worked against any indigenous community in the state and emphasised its commitment to protect the current and future generations from illegal immigration and drugs.

Speaking at the 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations at Thoubal District Hospital, Singh highlighted the issue of illegal immigrants, claiming that those with fake Aadhaar cards have schemed to overpower the native population for the past 40 years.

He said, "When people will understand why the Manipur conflict broke out, new courage and confidence will emerge. For the last 40 or 50 years, few have noticed how illegal immigrants have settled in the state and attempted to overpower the indigenous population. This issue is not confined to the hills but affects every locality." He said land dealings are now monitored by a cabinet subcommittee, which investigates whether purchasers lived in the state before 1961.

"Had these measures been implemented 50 years ago, we wouldn't be facing the challenges that we do now. The previous system of appeasement, aimed solely at retaining power, is responsible for the hardships of today," Singh added.

Singh also addressed the rise in the number of MLAs from certain communities over the last few decades.

"Someone who had only five MLAs in the past now has 10. No one has investigated how this increase occurred and how these people were elected. I have faced criticism for raising these questions. Has anyone calculated how many MLAs those 10 can become in the next 20 years?" He said, "It’s easy to build bridges and roads, but if we don't save the present generation, there won't be any future. We launched a war on drugs to protect our youth, but instead of appreciation, we face blame and abuse." Taking a dig at academics who called for government to be inclusive in its approach, Singh said, "What do you mean by inclusive? I will never accept those coming from outside and embrace them in the name of inclusivity. If we do, we will surely become a minority. The reason we endure such abuse is to save the present generation, with nothing to gain personally." He continued, "We still lack unity. No one wants conflict with us; it is often instigated by us. None of the recognized 34 or 35 tribes in the state are our enemies. Hills and valleys are one. Our government has established 1961 as the base year for identifying outsiders to protect indigenous communities. We have never worked against, nor will we work against, any previously residing communities." Singh also mentioned that while it may not be feasible to set up medical colleges in every district, there are plans to establish such facilities in accessible areas, with Thoubal District Hospital being a priority for any new college.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to distribute Ayushman cards to all people over 70, regardless of their background, urging everyone in the state to seize this opportunity. He noted that an official event to launch this initiative will take place soon. PTI COR MNB