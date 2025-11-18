Manipur: Govt official arrested held for accepting bribe

Imphal, Nov 18 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday arrested a government official in Manipur for allegedly accepting bribe, and launched a search operation at the “premise” of the accused, officials said.

In its effort to curb corruption in government offices, the CBI laid a trap and “caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe” of Rs 10,000 for processing a file, it said in a statement.

The accused, a senior accountant, had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant, the CBI said.

“Investigation is in progress and searches are being conducted at the premise of the accused official,” the statement added. PTI CORR RBT