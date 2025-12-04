Manipur govt resettles 257 displaced persons in Bishnupur’s Leimaram Waroiching

Imphal, Dec 4 (PTI) The Manipur government on Thursday resettled 257 displaced persons from 64 households at Leimaram Waroiching in Bishnupur district, officials said.

The displaced persons, who had been staying at Leimaram High School relief camp since violence broke out in 2023, were resettled at Leimaram Waroiching under the revenue jurisdiction of Nambol sub-division at Village No. 27–Sadu Koireng, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishnupur Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam said, "Today marks a significant and meaningful moment, as many IDPs are able to return to their homes. The return signifies a positive step towards building a better and peaceful society." She said the government has already disbursed funds to the families returning to Waroiching to support the redevelopment of their abandoned houses.

Encouraging the internally displaced persons to rebuild their lives, the Deputy Commissioner advised them to make proper use of the financial assistance provided by the government. PTI COR MNB