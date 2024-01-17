Manipur govt seeks helicopters from MHA

Imphal, Jan 17 (PTI) The Manipur government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for helicopters from Wednesday to meet emergency requirements in the wake of law and order situation in the border town of Moreh, an official said.

Commissioner Home T Ranjit Singh in a letter to Additional Secretary (Police II Division), Ministry of Home Affairs, said: "The law and order situation in the border town of Moreh has become a matter of serious concern as there has been continuous exchange of fire and this has resulted in the death of one IRB personnel this morning." "In view of the prevalent situation in Moreh, medical emergency may arise anytime", the letter stated.

The Manipur government has requested for helicopters from MHA for at least seven days as Moreh town witnessed heavy exchange of fire between security forces and suspected Kuki militants armed with sophisticated weapons at more than three different locations on Wednesday morning.

Moreh is located 105 km from the state capital Imphal. Due to the volatile law and order situation in Tengnoupal district and threat of ambush from Kuki militants and highway blockade by tribal women, helicopter services have become the only convenient way for airlifting injured personnel.

The letter also informed that MHA had on January 4 asked to intimate specific period and specify the requirement of MHA Air assets (Helicopter), as it cannot be possible to provide MHA Air Asset continuously in one place for a longer period due to limited resources in North East region.

One state police personnel was killed when suspected Kuki militants attacked a security forces vehicle in Moreh town on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces exchanged fire with suspected Kuki militants in three different locations in Moreh town on Wednesday morning, police said. PTI COR RG