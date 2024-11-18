Manipur govt sets up committee to probe into Jiribam firing

Imphal, Nov 18 (PTI) The Manipur government on Monday said it has constituted a two-member inquiry committee to look into the causes that led to a firing in Jiribam district, which left one person dead and another injured.

A protester was killed and another was injured in firing during a clash between security forces and a mob that was vandalising properties in Babupara areas of Jiribam on Sunday night. Police could not confirm who opened fire, while eyewitnesses claimed the firing came from the direction of the security forces.

The committee will be led by IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib as the Chairman with Ningsen Worngam DIG (Range III) as the member, according to a notice issued by the home department.

The panel will inquire into the cause and circumstances leading to the incident and find out if there was any foul play on the part of any person including public authority, it said.

The committee was asked to submit its findings within 30 days. PTI COR NN